Bona’s Jaylen Adams named to Oscar Robertson Award watch list

By Published:
St. Bonaventure's Jaylen Adams reacts towards the camera after their NCAA college basketball game against Dayton, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2016, in Dayton, Ohio. St. Bonaventure won 79-72. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The preseason accolades continue to mount for St. Bonaventure senior Jaylen Adams.

On Monday, the senior was named to the Oscar Robertson Award watch list. The award is given annually to the top college basketball player.

Adams, who was named to the Atlantic 10’s preseason All-Conference first team, was also named the Bob Cousy Award watch list.

Duke’s Grayson Allen is also among the players named to the watch list, which can be found here: Oscar Robertson Award Watch List

The Bonnies open the season Friday, November 10th, when they battle Niagara at the Reilly Center. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m.

