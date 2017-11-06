Buffalo child care center closes abruptly, causing turmoil for parents

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – New Life Academy Child Care and Learning Center sent dozens of families into chaos, late Friday afternoon, when the child care center closed without warning. Many of those families were notified by phone call, but got no explanation

The Hertel Avenue child care center has been open for three years, until it closed suddenly at the end of business Friday. Parents like Tykarah Nicholson, were stunned at the suddenness of the closing.

“It was definitely a shock. We had no prior notice, and again, no explanation. It was just, the kids cannot return.”

A check of the State Office of Child and Family Services’ records shows New Life racked up11 violations of state rules, during its three years in operation, but since September 12, four inspections turned up no violations–the latest inspection came the day before closing.

Nicholson said New Life Academy staff notified her by phone of the closing, informing her she could not bring her 4 young children back, but she could come in and retrieve her personal effects Monday.

“I have children who are used to–they have a bond with the staff and the teachers that they are around daily. So now they have to get warmed up to a new staff. I had to call off of work to find and make arrangements for new child care, and I missing out on pay.”

Fortunately Tykarah did find a new day care center for her kids, and it is a lot closer to where she lives than New Life Academy. News 4 made several attempts to reach out to New Life Academy’s owner, to find out why they closed so suddenly, without success.

Parents looking for guidance in selecting a qualified child care provider can call the Child Care Resource Network at 877-6666.