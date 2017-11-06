Buffalo woman sentenced for role in WWI vet’s 1983 death

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Saundra Adams, 51, has been sentenced to 7-21 years in prison for her role in a 1983 burglary that led to an elderly man’s death.

During that year, Adams and two other people broke into the Hastings Ave. home of 92-year-old World War I veteran Edmund Schreiber.

Schreiber had been awarded a purple heart for injuries suffered in combat.

Adams, a former librarian, pleaded guilty to First-Degree Manslaughter in September.

The Buffalo woman faced a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.