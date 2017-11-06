Buffalo woman sentenced for role in WWI vet’s 1983 death

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Saundra Adams, 51, has been sentenced to 7-21 years in prison for her role in a 1983 burglary that led to an elderly man’s death.

During that year, Adams and two other people broke into the Hastings Ave. home of 92-year-old World War I veteran Edmund Schreiber.

Schreiber had been awarded a purple heart for injuries suffered in combat.

Adams, a former librarian, pleaded guilty to First-Degree Manslaughter in September.

The Buffalo woman faced a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s