Dunkirk police looking for missing 15-year-old

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in Dunkirk are looking for a missing girl.

Athena Partyka, 15, lives on S. Martin St. She is approximately 5’6″, 215 lbs. and has brown hair.

Partyka is believed to be wearing flip flops and a black jacket with two white stripes on the sleeves.

Police say she left her residence between 12:30-9 a.m. this past Sunday.

She has gone more than one day without her prescribed medications.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at (716) 366-2266 or the confidential tip line at 363-0313.

