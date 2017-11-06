Hamilton police warn of needle found in Halloween candy

HAMILTON, Ontario (WIVB) — Police in Hamilton, Ontario say a sewing needle was found in a piece of Halloween candy.

The parents who alerted police live in the Glanbrook area. The child who received the candy trick-or-treated with a group of friends at more than 70 homes in the area of Mount Hope.

It is not clear where the candy came from.

Police say adults should beware of discoloration, tiny pinholes, tears in wrappers, unwrapped items, anything homemade or baked goods.

Anyone who notices these things should call Det. Constable Chris Gates at (905) 546-8968.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit tips here.