Housing community for at-risk women and children under construction on the city’s East Side

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There’s a new community village around the East Side of Buffalo which is providing housing for at-risk women and children.

“One of the worst things that happened to our country is that they broke up the family,” said Amy Betros, the president of Gospa Village. “There’s a great need for this [community].”

Betros is a missionary at St. Luke’s and serves as a liaison between the community and Child Protective Services. She says, through that role, she was able to see the need for a community which kept families together – specifically women with children who are in the system.

“The reason we have so much trouble with gangs and violence and drugs is because they’re searching for families.”

Betros and others at the church began fundraising and were able to buy land near St. Luke’s on the East Side. So far, three houses have been completed; three more are being constructed; and six more and a community center are in the works.

The houses have four bedrooms and an open concept common area where a mom, her children, and a representative from St. Luke’s will live.

Betros says the three houses have been filled since they’ve been completed and all of the families they’ve houses have had success stories.

“I think the theory of having mothers stay with children and having children safe is the way to go. It gives mothers a learning experience and more incentive, and they never have that separation anxiety. With help and keeping families together, it’s great for the kids and community.”