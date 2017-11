BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hundreds of people gathered to help make a difference in the community on Friday.

The Mercy Hospital Foundation put on its ninth annual Autumn Ball.

The fundraiser at The Atrium at Rich’s will benefit the Heart Smart for Life project.

The program gives people access to food, a healthy diet and nutrition education.

News 4 Sports Director Josh Reed was emcee of the event.

The care center provides service to more than 12,000 patients every year.