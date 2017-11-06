Large sinkhole in East Aurora closes restaurant on Main Street

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) — “I’m sickened by the situation that’s going on, it’s going to be devastating to our business,” said Michael DiJoseph, Mikey Dee’s Cafe & Catering owner.

It all started around about 9 o’clock Sunday night. The parking lot of Mikey Dee’s Cafe caved in creating a 60 foot long by 30 foot wide sink hole. The hole is about 16 feet deep, and because it is so close to the building the restaurant is closed and about $7000 worth of food has gone to waste.

Owner Michael DiJoseph says the problems have been going on for months with a culvert.

“There’s really no end in sight on this sinkhole it’s been going on since March and it just, we’re devastated,” said DiJoseph.

“The bottom of the pipe, the first section of the culvert pipe has rusted out. And the sinkhole, we had filled it in a few times over these past several months,” said Bryan Gazda, East Aurora Village Administrator.

Gazda says he’s not sure if the most recent temporary fix affected the stability.

“It seems like all year it’s just been constant band-aids. It’s been constant refill it with dirt, refill it with stone, they dug it up 10 days ago and tried to fill it up with bigger stones so it wouldn’t go through and I feel it made it worse,” said DiJoseph.

Power and gas to the building has been shut down for safety.

Raymond Buckland is a loyal customer who has eaten at the cafe since it opened two years ago, but this morning he was shocked to find out he may not be eating there for a while.

“They just treat you so nice there and it’s hard to find a parking spot. It’s just a shame that this had to happen like this,” said Raymond Buckland, customer.

DiJoseph says he is not sure if insurance will cover the cost to repair the sinkhole that could range from $200,000 to $1 million to fix.

The Village Administrator says he is meeting with the Mayor to fill out forms to declare this a state of emergency, so contractors can get to work right away.

At this point it is not clear who will pay for the repairs. DiJoseph says he is not sure when his restaurant will reopen.