Man charged with shooting arrow through neighbor’s dog

WIRT, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Allegany County man has been charged with shooting an arrow through his neighbor’s dog.

New York State Police responded to a 911 call on Saturday after hearing a dog was shot with an arrow in the Town of Wirt.

According to Troopers, the one-year-old Beagle/Labrador mix entered the property of 63-year-old Marvin Boncore.

The dog’s owner was fixing a nearby fence at the time. Boncore proceeded to shoot the dog in the leg, according to Troopers.

The dog was treated for multiple broken bones, including an elbow. Its injuries are not life-threatening.

Boncore, who was charged with Aggravated Cruelty to an Animal and Reckless Endangerment, will be back in court later this month.