McDermott Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Sean McDermott met with the media on Monday for his scheduled press conference. Here’s what the Bills head coach had to say about Kelvin Benjamin, the Saints win streak, and future Hall of Fame QB Drew Brees. Here are today’s 4 notable quotables:

Q: How do you perceive and vision, and how eager are you to see Kelvin [Benjamin] on the field practicing with this team and what can he do to add a different dimension to this offense?

A: Well, I’ll start off: a team is never made up of just one guy, so let’s get over that. Let’s get past that. He will integrate into what we’re doing and add to what we’re doing. We’ve got good players already in this building and we were able to add another good player with Kelvin so I expect him to embed into what we’re doing and work on being A. a good teammate and B. learning the system. I look forward to seeing how we’re going to use him. Rick [Dennison] is going to implore him into the offense in terms of matchups and all those things that go into it. For right now, we’re about to take the field in less than an hour here and see how well he’s been able to pick up some of the offense to this point and then go from there, really.

Q: Having seen him all those years in Carolina, physically though, what kind of presence is he out there and a matchup nightmare, potentially, for opposing defenses?

A: Well, he’s tough because you have a thread outside that, if you want to go one-on-one out there, that’s on you, and then that opens up the run game. It’s a nice little dynamic there and then you look at what we already have with the run game and the tight end now with Charles [Clay] potentially coming back and Tyrod [Taylor] and the other receivers. Now, you’ve got some things that you’ve got that a defense must contend with. That said, it’s about, and you’ve heard me say, it’s about what we do. There’s got to be fundamentals. You can’t just show up. You’ve got to play with great effort, great fundamentals, great intensity and you’ve got to work together as a team so that part doesn’t change, like I said before. It’s one player. One player does not make a team. It’s eleven guys, all of us doing our job the right way.

Q: The Saints are, right now, looking pretty dynamic [winning] six in a row and doing a little bit of everything really well. Might be the best team you’ve seen all year, Sean. Any thoughts on what you saw, so far, from them on tape?

A: Well, you know, the thing, to your point, they are playing extremely well in all three phases. I mean, they’re aggressive in all three phases. They had the fake or the gadget yesterday on special teams. They’ve always been aggressive offensively. Probably the biggest improvement I’ve seen from their team, just having faced them over the years in the NFC South, is the defense and what they’ve been able to do. Going from, I think it was, 28.4 points per game down to 19 in just a year’s time, so a tremendous improvement on that side.

Q: What about with Drew Brees? Obviously you have a history coaching against him. I think we talked about Matt Ryan before. How does that help [and] how does that hurt in some cases?

A: Right. I mean, both quarterbacks you just mentioned are elite quarterbacks. Hall of Fame type quarterbacks, and Drew, I don’t think he’s a guy you can stop. I just think he’s a guy that you hope that you’re able to manage what he does. The offense really goes through Drew. [I have a] tremendous amount of respect [for Brees]; I’ve been around him a little bit at the Pro Bowl over the years and how he does he job, how he approaches really his job, being able to watch him practice, just the habits. Sean Payton, probably one of the best if not the best offensive coach in the game. He just does a great job with isolations, matchups, tempo, a lot of good things offensively in terms of what they do and the personnel that they have.