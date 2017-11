BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A one-night-only performance of Kinky Boots will happen in Buffalo on November 17.

The Tony Award-winning musical will be performed at Shea’s at 8 p.m.

Ticket prices range from $27-70. Those interested in getting tickets can call 1-800-745-3000, go to Ticketmaster.com or visit the Shea’s Box Office.

For groups of 10 people or more, call (716) 829-1153.