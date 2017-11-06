Rifle, handguns linked to gunman in Texas church shooting

The Associated Press Published:
Sutherland Springs Shooting
Law enforcement officers work near the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs after a fatal shooting, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Sutherland Springs, Texas. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (AP) — The man who authorities say carried out the deadliest mass shooting in Texas history had a rifle and two handguns with him.

Devin Patrick Kelley opened fire during worship services at a small church in Sutherland Springs, southeast of San Antonio, killing 26 people and wounding 20 others. Investigators say based on evidence at the scene they believe Kelley, 26, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after he was chased by bystanders and crashed his car.

Here is a glance at what officials have said regarding the weapons they found and Kelley:

— Three guns were recovered. A Ruger AR-556 rifle was found at the church. Two handguns were recovered from Kelley’s vehicle — a Glock 9 mm and a Ruger .22-caliber. Kelley purchased all three guns, authorities said.

— Kelley owned a total of four guns, law enforcement authorities said. He bought one per year from 2014 to 2017. Two were purchased in Texas and two in Colorado.

— Kelley did not have a license to carry a concealed handgun, authorities said. In Texas, you don’t have to have a license to buy or own a handgun, just to carry a handgun in public. In Texas, one does not need a license to carry a long rifle. Kelley did have a license to serve as an unarmed private security guard.

— Kelley served at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico from 2010 until his discharge in 2014. Kelley was found guilty of abusing his wife and her son and received a bad-conduct discharge from the Air Force. He had faced a court-martial in 2012 on the allegations and served 12 months of confinement.

It’s unclear if the Defense Department reported his conviction to the federal database that is used to conduct background checks on citizens looking to purchase a firearm.

