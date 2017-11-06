Rising creek prompts evacuation in Fredonia

FREDONIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Monday morning, logs could be seen littering the sides of the Canadaway Creek after it rose dramatically overnight.

Fredonia police closed a bridge there around 11 p.m. last night, later reopening it around 1 a.m.

Around 1:30 a.m., an evacuation order for people on Norton Pl. and Canadaway St. expired after they were told to leave their homes around 10 p.m.

Shelters opened up in the Masonic lodge on E. Main St. and the Williams Center on the SUNY Fredonia campus.

Crews have been cleaning debris.