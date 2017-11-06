Sheriff: Drunk woman wedges vehicle between house and tree

HOLLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s office says a drunk driver wedged her vehicle between a tree and a house.

On Friday night, around 7 p.m., deputies say a vehicle crash occurred on South Protection Rd. in Holland.

Dispatchers said the driver was trying to leave the scene. When deputies got there, they say they found a small SUV with significant front-end damage.

According to authorities, the driver, 27-year-old Cheektowaga resident Katherine Duzic showed signs of intoxication.

She had been driving on a flat tire, deputies say, and because of that, there were scrape marks left on the pavement from the tire’s rim.

The scrape marks helped deputies find another crash along the path, they say.

According to the scrape marks, authorities say Duzic had also been on Olean Rd., Vermont St. and Vermont Hill Rd.

Duzic failed field sobriety tests, deputies say, and was charged with DWI.

In addition to that, Duzic was also accused of Criminal Mischief — causing property damage greater than $250, as well as vehicle and traffic violations.

She was released to a sober third party and could face more charges.

The house that the vehicle was wedged between sustained foundation damage.

