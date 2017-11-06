Son of Richard Dreyfuss says Kevin Spacey groped him in 2008

The Associated Press Published:
Kevin Spacey
FILE - In this April 27, 2015 file photo, Kevin Spacey arrives at the Q&A Screening of "The House Of Cards" at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif. Netflix says Spacey is out at "House of Cards" after a series of allegations of sexual harassment and assault. Netflix says in a statement Friday night, Nov. 3, 2017, that it's cutting all ties with Spacey, and will not be involved with any further production of "House of Cards" that includes him. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Harry Dreyfuss, the son of actor Richard Dreyfuss says Kevin Spacey groped him in 2008, adding another allegation to the mounting claims against the “House of Cards” actor.

In a guest column published Saturday by Buzzfeed, Harry Dreyfuss said the occurrence took place while his father was rehearsing at Spacey’s London apartment for the play “Complicit” at the Old Vic theater. Dreyfuss was 18 at the time. He said he didn’t tell his father about the encounter for several years.

An attorney for Spacey didn’t immediately respond to messages Sunday.

Netflix on Friday cut ties with Spacey after numerous allegations of sexual harassment and assault were leveled against the 58-year-old actor. London police are reportedly investigating Spacey for a 2008 sexual assault.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s