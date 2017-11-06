Nichols School deemed secure after text threat

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Nichols School in Buffalo was evacuated on Monday afternoon.

Buffalo police responded to some type of text threat around 3:20 p.m. The text was sent to several students shortly before dismissal was scheduled.

According to police, there was an apparent bomb threat. The text warned people to not be in Albright Hall at the end of the school day.

They evacuated the building and had a K-9 search the school.

No credible threat was found, and the campus was deemed secure around 4:10 p.m.

Afternoon activities at the school, which is located on Amherst St. near Colvin Ave., will go on as usual.

Police are still investigating.