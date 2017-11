BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A guinea pig named Mocha is available for adoption through the SPCA Serving Erie County.

Mocha is six weeks old, and is one of four baby guinea pigs available for adoption.

If you’re interested in taking him home, call the SPCA at (716) 875-7360.

Adoption fees for U.S. military personnel are waived through November 11.