Thousands receiving jackets through Coats for Kids drive

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Naomi Kasprzak and her five boys walk into the Colvin Cleaners warehouse — they’re there to talk with us but they’re leaving with new jackets.

For the last few years, the Tonawanda family has been on the receiving end of Coats 4 Kids.

“There’s been a few years where, come winter, we couldn’t afford a warm winter coat for the kids,” said Kasprzak. ” It’s not a good feeling when you can’t afford a coat for your child or yourself but they were able to rummage through and find one their size, one they liked and it’s been a huge blessing.”

The five Kasprzak boys range in age from 7 to 13 and they’re always on the go, involved in a variety of activities ranging from soccer to theater and hip-hop. And Naomi is always trying to keep up with them as well as well-fed and educated.

“It gets very expensive. They grow up quickly and some years they can pass down coats but, they’re boys — sometimes they’re too used and torn.”

The family is among the first of thousands thumbing through the racks of jackets and Naomi is thankful they’re finding coats to take home which’ll keep them warm throughout the winter.

“Sometimes you can’t afford a thick coat and it’s nice to know the community has stepped up to help.”