USPS offices closed on Veterans Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — All U.S. Postal Service (USPS) offices in western New York will be closed on Veterans Day.

Veterans Day is this Saturday, November 11.

The only deliveries that will take place are for Priority Express Mail.

Normal operations will take place on Friday, and regular office hours and deliveries will resume the following Monday.

USPS says 24/7 access to most postal products and services can be found at USPS.com.

Stamps can be found at most grocery, pharmacy and convenience stores.