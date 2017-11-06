USPS offices closed on Veterans Day

By Published:
FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2013 file photo, packages wait to be sorted in a Post Office in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — All U.S. Postal Service (USPS) offices in western New York will be closed on Veterans Day.

Veterans Day is this Saturday, November 11.

The only deliveries that will take place are for Priority Express Mail.

Normal operations will take place on Friday, and regular office hours and deliveries will resume the following Monday.

USPS says 24/7 access to most postal products and services can be found at USPS.com.

Stamps can be found at most grocery, pharmacy and convenience stores.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s