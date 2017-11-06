Volunteers help with move to new Children’s hospital

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Staff at Women & Children’s Hospital have been preparing for months for the massive move from Bryant Street to the John Oishei Hospital on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus.

Those behind this move say its a bit of an emotional experience moving a hospital, and of course, no small feat.

Now 100 volunteers will try to make this just a little easier for staff, patients and neighbors who know and love this historic building.

Colette Stephens is tasked with the job title: Greeter.

She’s one of 100 KeyBank volunteers who will try to make the move from old to new, a little easier. She said, “Change is good for some people, and change is difficult, but I wanted to be a part of this change.’

Over a three year period, the $270 million dollar hospital, has been built.

It will replace the 125-year-old hospital, and Friday makes the move official. Shauna Ronan will organize the volunteers.

She said, “Everywhere you go you see Women and Children’s hospital, everywhere.”

Its a job that’s close to her heart. She is President of the Employee Volunteer Council with KeyBank. She said, “I was born here, as well as my brother and my father were both born here. So iI guess that’s my personal connection. It’s just crazy going from this to the new hospital, it’s nuts.”

The big change isn’t easy for everyone. The project faced opposition in its planning stages. Even now, those who grew up with this building say it’s a bitter sweet change.

Ronan said, “I walked in today, and I definitely felt this is probably the last time i will be in here.”

These volunteers say they’re ready for a new era here. Stephens said, “I want them to know that we are there to help them get through this change.”

Keybank Volunteers will assist hospital staff as they move patients and equipment.

The company also donated $300 thousand dollars to help with non-labor costs, like transportation, food and comfort kits for patients and their families.

We’re expecting to learn more about logistics at a hospital press conference this Wednesday