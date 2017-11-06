Witherspoon, Griffs prepare for season opener against UB

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – For 14 years Reggie Witherspoon patrolled the sidelines at Alumni Arena at the University at Buffalo.

“I live eight minutes from there,” he said while taking to reporters on Monday. “So, sometimes I pass it.”

Witherspoon was let go following the 2012-2013 campaign and spent the new few years as an assistant at the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga and at Alabama before being hired as the head coach at Canisius College in 2016.

When the Griffs open the season on Saturday, the 56-year-old will be back inside Alumni Arena for the first time since his days with the Bulls.

“I don’t know what to expect,” Witherspoon added. “My genuine focus has been to get our guys ready to play their first game of the year. With so many new guys — eight freshman and sophomores — my focus has been are we ready for the first game?”

Witherspoon guided the program to an 18-16 overall record (10-10 Metro Atlantic) in his first year at the helm, which included a win over his former team at the Big Four Classic on a neutral floor.

“I said last year, it was David against Goliath,” Witherspoon said. “We’ll have our hands full certainly. It’ll be a mountain for us.”

Jermaine Crumpton played a pivotal role in that victory, scoring 31 points. With the departure of Kassius Robertson, he’ll be looked upon as a senior leader. He’s also one of two returning starters, along with guard Malik Johnson.

In the offseason, the Niagara Falls native said he lost somewhere between 25-30 pounds in an effort to perform better.

“I feel good, I’m light on my feet,” Crumpton said. “I feel like I can jump a little higher, I don’t get as tired as much and I feel like I can play more minutes this year.”

Last season, Crumpton averaged more than 28 minutes per game and scored nearly 16 points per game.

“It’s been a challenge for him, but he’s a lot more fit and he’s worked really hard. He’s a lot stronger. He moves better,” Witherspoon added. “His ability to change ends of the floor and it’s allowing him to display the things he’s good at.”

“We want to perform well for him, for ourselves and for our program,” Crumpton added. “We’re going to go out and compete hard.”

Tipoff for the opener at Buffalo is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Alumni Arena.