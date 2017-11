BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amazon is looking to fill hundreds of seasonal positions for its sortation center in western New York.

The company will be conducting interviews from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The interviews will take place at the Fairfield Inn by the Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

Two more hiring events will take place on Thursday and Saturday in Cheektowaga.