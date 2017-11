LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WIVB) — Crews at Nellis Air Force Base, just outside of Las Vegas, are paying tribute to those who lost their lives and those who were injured in last month’s deadly attack.

They recently painted an F-15 fighter jet with the words “Vegas Strong” along the side and a mural of the Las Vegas skyline on the rudder.

The plane will make its debut at the Aviation Nation Air and Space Expo this weekend.