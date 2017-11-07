Downtown Buffalo restaurant burglarized

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Someone burglarized Deep South Taco’s Ellicott Street location early Monday morning, Buffalo Police confirmed.

According to police, the thief entered the restaurant through an unlocked door around 2:15 a.m. Monday. The suspect, described as a white male with a full beard, put some alcohol in a trash bin and damaged a cash register. He left after 20 minutes and came back about an hour later, breaking a garage door window and opening two cash registers.

He was described as wearing a heavy winter jacket with a hood. The suspect left the scene around 4:10 a.m.