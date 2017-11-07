Erie County Sheriff, Clerk, Buffalo Mayor seats contested on Election Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tuesday, November 7 is Election Day.

Although there are no races this year for state or federal offices, there are a number of important races and issues on the ballot. That includes three statewide ballot questions.

Question one asks if you think New York State should have a constitutional convention.

Question two asks if you think judges should be able to reduce, or even revoke, public pensions for public officers who are convicted of a felony that is related to their job.

Question three would authorize use of the Adirondack Forest Preserve for projects like bike paths, utility work and road repairs.

Some of the major races happening in western New York this year are those for Erie County Sheriff, Erie County Clerk and Mayor of Buffalo.

Incumbent Sheriff Tim Howard (R) is being challenged by Bernie Tolbert (D) in a hotly contested race.

Erie County Clerk Mickey Kearns faces a challenge from Steven Cichon.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown has three challengers — Mark Schroeder, Anita Howard and Terrance Robinson

Polls in Erie County are open from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m.

MORE | See election results as they come in here.

APP USERS | Tap here to enable an election preview video.