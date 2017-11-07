Police on the lookout for person slashing tires in Allentown neighborhood

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo police are investigating a series of tire slashings in the Allentown area.

They happened off of College Street, Cottage Street and Arlington place overnight.

Buffalo Police say at least 15 cars had their tires slashed overnight. 9 people have filed police reports so far.

Police say more than 100 car slashings happened in this same area a year and a half ago.

Central District Police Officers are scouting the area and asking neighbors and businesses if anyone saw anything suspicious.

Ben Brown recently moved to the area. He tells us he was a victim of tire slashings just a few months ago when he parked his car in nearby Days Park.

Police Chief Joseph ‎Joseph Gramaglia calls this a senseless crime. Neighbors who live in this area say they’re not sure how to stop this from happening again.

Brown said, “It’s a huge chunk of money just for a couple pieces of rubber. It’s always these couple of streets either Days Park or Arlington Park. I know lighting could be an issue because these are pretty dark streets at night. It’s easy to kind of kneel by a tire, and poke it so that could be looked into but its not surprising.”

Chief Gramaglia said, “These unfortunately prove to be random acts of vandalism senseless acts of vandalism.”

Buffalo police are now asking neighbors with surveillance cameras to come forward. They want you to look at your footage between 11PM Monday until 7 Tuesday morning and see if you notice anything suspicious.

If you see something, call the Buffalo Police Department.