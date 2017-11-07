Roy Halladay, former MLB star pitcher, killed in Florida plane crash

CNN Published:
PHOTO/CNN Roy Halladay last pitched in the majors in 2013 with the Philadelphia Phillies.

(CNN) – Pitcher Roy Halladay, who won two Cy Young awards and more than 200 major league baseball games during a stellar career, died Tuesday in a plane crash off the Florida coast, authorities said.

Halladay was the only person on the two-seater plane that crashed just off Holiday, on Florida’s Gulf coast north of the Tampa Bay area, Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said.
The single-engine plane, an Icon A5, crashed in very shallow water and was found upside down.
According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s office, a 911 call came in at 12:06 p.m. ET saying that a small plane had crashed.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s