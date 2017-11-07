Sabres Top Caps, 3-1

By Published:

 

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Benoit Pouliot scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period leading the Buffalo Sabres to just their second win on home ice this season.  The Sabres snapped the Washington Capitals three-game win streak with a 3-1 win on Tuesday night at KeyBank Center.

Evander Kane led the way with a pair of goals, including an empty-netter late in the third period, and goalie Robin Lehner finished with 24 saves. Washington’s Alex Ovechkin scored his 13th goal of the season. The Sabres next game is Friday against the Florida Panthers at KeyBank Center.

