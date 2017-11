BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The son of Officer James Shields, who died 15 years ago, has welcomed a new, four-legged friend to his family.

Meet Lehner — a German Shepherd:

He’s named after Officer Craig Lehner, who died in a training accident last month.

Lehner’s K-9 partner was named after Officer Shields.

Shield, the dog, continues to serve with the Buffalo Police Department.