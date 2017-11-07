University Police make arrest in public lewdness incident in UB sauna

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – University at Buffalo Police have arrested a man in connection with a public lewdness incident that occurred in a sauna at Alumni Arena in October.

University Police arrested Scott V. Sciuto of the City of Buffalo on Monday. He was charged with two counts of unlawful imprisonment, public lewdness, and acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17.

In October, University Police reported that a male suspect committed a lewd act in front of a 14-year-old male.

Sciuto has no affiliation to the University at Buffalo, police reported. Hr has been banned from the University.

Sciuto was identified by several members of the public who recognized his image captured on a security camera.

He will be arraigned in Amherst Town Court.