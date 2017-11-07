Voter turn out expected to be low during general election

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s a pretty quick and easy voting process for people heading to precincts across Erie County today as officials are reporting they aren’t having many issues and few lines are forming at polling locations.

“There’s less activity and action,” said Jeremy Zellner, the democratic commissioner for the county’s Board of Elections. “Typically, this is the lowest turn out year.”

Typically, turn out sits around 27-31% during these elections, according to Zellner. The Board of Election officials are waiting to see the numbers from this year but are expecting it might be higher.

“I think what last year showed is that elections have consequences.”

Katherine Jenison understands that and says that’s why she turns out to vote in every election.

“Our country matters,” said Jenison, an Elmwood Village voter. “I want to make sure that the people who are elected are representing what I believe in.”

The Board of Elections commission says local races don’t generate as much interest as national reasons due to the candidates’ lack of financial resources but, he says, these elections really matter and can directly impact people’s daily lives.

“The way your garbage is picked up; your municipality is policed; your holding center is taken care; documents, preserved — that’s all determined today.”