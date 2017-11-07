Voter turn out expected to be low during general election

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s a pretty quick and easy voting process for people heading to precincts across Erie County today as officials are reporting they aren’t having many issues and few lines are forming at polling locations.

“There’s less activity and action,” said Jeremy Zellner, the democratic commissioner for the county’s Board of Elections. “Typically, this is the lowest turn out year.”

Typically, turn out sits around 27-31% during these elections, according to Zellner. The Board of Election officials are waiting to see the numbers from this year but are expecting it might be higher.

“I think what last year showed is that elections have consequences.”

Katherine Jenison understands that and says that’s why she turns out to vote in every election.

“Our country matters,” said Jenison, an Elmwood Village voter. “I want to make sure that the people who are elected are representing what I believe in.”

The Board of Elections commission says local races don’t generate as much interest as national reasons due to the candidates’ lack of financial resources but, he says, these elections really matter and can directly impact people’s daily lives.

“The way your garbage is picked up; your municipality is policed; your holding center is taken care; documents, preserved — that’s all determined today.”

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s