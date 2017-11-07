Wegmans named #1 in 20 Best Places to Work in Retail

(WIVB) – Wegmans Food Markets has again been named the top place to work in retail by Fortune.

The Rochester-based chain is ranked #1 of the 20 Best Workplaces in Retail in a new listing released Tuesday.

According to employee surveys, 92 percent of Wegmans employees surveyed said their workplace is great. Ninety-seven percent of employees surveyed said that Wegmans has a “great atmosphere”, 95 percent said their workplace offers great rewards, and 96 percent said they have “great bosses”.

Wegmans is frequently named in top ranking workplaces by Fortune. The grocery chain was ranked #2 in Fortune’s overall list of 100 Best Places to Work.

