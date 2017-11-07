Wegmans named #1 in 20 Best Places to Work in Retail

By Published:

(WIVB) – Wegmans Food Markets has again been named the top place to work in retail by Fortune.

The Rochester-based chain is ranked #1 of the 20 Best Workplaces in Retail in a new listing released Tuesday.

According to employee surveys, 92 percent of Wegmans employees surveyed said their workplace is great. Ninety-seven percent of employees surveyed said that Wegmans has a “great atmosphere”, 95 percent said their workplace offers great rewards, and 96 percent said they have “great bosses”.

Wegmans is frequently named in top ranking workplaces by Fortune. The grocery chain was ranked #2 in Fortune’s overall list of 100 Best Places to Work.

Read the full listing for the 20 Best Places to Work in Retail here. 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s