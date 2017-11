CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A jackpot-winning TAKE 5 ticket was sold in Cheektowaga.

The ticket, which is valued at $66,764, was bought at Key Liquors at 97 S. Rossler Ave. in Cheektowaga.

The winning numbers from the November 6 drawing were 3-5-11-14-30. Drawings take place every night at 11:21 p.m.

Winning tickets must be cashed within one year of the drawing.