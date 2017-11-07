Woman killed in collision with dump truck

DELEVAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Police are investigating a fatal vehicle accident in Cattaraugus County.

The incident, which involved a car and a dump truck, happened at the intersection of Highway 16 and Stranburg Ave. in the Town of Delevan.

Troopers say the dump truck was heading south on Highway 16 when a woman driving a Chevrolet Traverse turned left off of Stranburg Ave. to head north on Highway 16. That’s when they collided.

The Traverse driver, identified as Delevan resident Lisa Toland, 56, died at the scene. The driver of the dump truck was taken to ECMC with non-life threatening injuries.