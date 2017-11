FOREST PARK, Ga. (WIVB) — Two Georgia police officers were shot during a Wednesday morning incident, according to Atlanta CBS contributors WGCL.

The shooting happened near Forest Park Middle School in Forest Park. The facility was placed on lockdown, contributors say.

One of the officers suffered non-life threatening injuries, but the condition of the other one is not known.

Police are advising people to avoid the area of Forest Ave. and College St. as they search for Jacob Bailey.