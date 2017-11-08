3 teens charged with Criminally Negligent Homicide

WELLSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three Allegany County teenagers have been charged with Criminally Negligent Homicide.

They are:

Robert Murray, 19, of Wellsville

Andrew Elliott, 19, of Andover

Spencer Carl, 17, of Wellsville

According to New York State Police, those three, along with former Andover resident Gregory Dunne, 18, drove to the Rochester area to buy heroin last month.

While in the vehicle, Troopers say Dunne snorted heroin before going unconscious. Officials say he was still breathing at the time.

While leaving the Rochester area, the teenagers assumed Dunne was sleeping, but they then noticed he was not breathing, Troopers say.

At this point, authorities say the other teens tried to wake him up, but could not.

State Police say Murray dropped Elliott and Carl off before taking Dunne to Jones Memorial Hospital.

Murray, Elliott and Carl were arraigned in the Town of Amity Court and jailed in Allegany County on $50,000 bail.