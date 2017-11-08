3 teens charged with Criminally Negligent Homicide

By Published:

WELLSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three Allegany County teenagers have been charged with Criminally Negligent Homicide.

They are:

  • Robert Murray, 19, of Wellsville
  • Andrew Elliott, 19, of Andover
  • Spencer Carl, 17, of Wellsville

According to New York State Police, those three, along with former Andover resident Gregory Dunne, 18, drove to the Rochester area to buy heroin last month.

While in the vehicle, Troopers say Dunne snorted heroin before going unconscious. Officials say he was still breathing at the time.

While leaving the Rochester area, the teenagers assumed Dunne was sleeping, but they then noticed he was not breathing, Troopers say.

At this point, authorities say the other teens tried to wake him up, but could not.

State Police say Murray dropped Elliott and Carl off before taking Dunne to Jones Memorial Hospital.

Murray, Elliott and Carl were arraigned in the Town of Amity Court and jailed in Allegany County on $50,000 bail.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s