Amherst police investigating suspicious incident involving man and teen

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in Amherst are investigating a suspicious incident they say happened in the Robin Rd. area.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, police say a 15-year-old boy was approached by a man in his 50s while on a walking path.

Police say the man offered the boy beer. The boy told police that the man had inappropriate material displayed on his cell phone.

The man was described as Middle Eastern, 5’7″ and 155 lbs.

Anyone with information on the incident can call police at (716) 689-1311.