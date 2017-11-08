Amherst police investigating suspicious incident involving man and teen

By Published:

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in Amherst are investigating a suspicious incident they say happened in the Robin Rd. area.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, police say a 15-year-old boy was approached by a man in his 50s while on a walking path.

Police say the man offered the boy beer. The boy told police that the man had inappropriate material displayed on his cell phone.

The man was described as Middle Eastern, 5’7″ and 155 lbs.

Anyone with information on the incident can call police at (716) 689-1311.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s