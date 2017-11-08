Bills fans can win tickets, New Era gear through Uber app

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills fans have a shot at winning free tickets and New Era gear through the Uber app.
From 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Wednesday, people can open the app and tap on the red Buffalo Bills pop-up message for a chance to get a prize pack.
“The only thing better than free Bills tickets delivered right to your door, is getting some great game-day essentials delivered with them, Uber NY Spokesperson Danielle Filson said. “The stakes are high for this promo Buffalo – good luck.”
The prize pack includes the following:
- A pair of tickets to the November 12 Bills game against the Saints
- Leather laptop backpack
- Bills-branded 9Forty cap
- Knit hat, winter scarf
- Pop Socket
- Koozie
- Portable phone charger
An Uber driver will deliver the gear and tickets to lucky fans in the following locations:
- Downtown Buffalo
- Allentown
- Elmwood Village
- North Buffalo
- Parkside
- Amherst
- University of Buffalo (North & South Campuses)
- SUNY Buffalo State