Bills fans can win tickets, New Era gear through Uber app

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills fans have a shot at winning free tickets and New Era gear through the Uber app.

From 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Wednesday, people can open the app and tap on the red Buffalo Bills pop-up message for a chance to get a prize pack.

“The only thing better than free Bills tickets delivered right to your door, is getting some great game-day essentials delivered with them, Uber NY Spokesperson Danielle Filson said. “The stakes are high for this promo Buffalo – good luck.”

The prize pack includes the following:

  • A pair of tickets to the November 12 Bills game against the Saints
  • Leather laptop backpack
  • Bills-branded 9Forty cap
  • Knit hat, winter scarf
  • Pop Socket
  • Koozie
  • Portable phone charger

An Uber driver will deliver the gear and tickets to lucky fans in the following locations:

  • Downtown Buffalo
  • Allentown
  • Elmwood Village
  • North Buffalo
  • Parkside
  • Amherst
  • University of Buffalo (North & South Campuses)
  • SUNY Buffalo State

