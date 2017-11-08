Buffalo woman charged with killing mother in 2005

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo woman has been charged with murdering her mother more than 12 years ago.

Prosecutors say Lashawn Lewis, 40, stabbed Lateyfa Lewis, 50, throughout her body more than 40 times in August of 2005.

According to officials, this happened at the victim’s Orange St. home.

Lewis was indicted on a charge of Second-Degree Murder.

If she is convicted, Lewis could spend 25 years to life in prison. She is currently incarcerated in the Erie County Correctional Facility on an unrelated drug charge.

