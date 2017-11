CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cheektowaga resident who fatally shot a woman in Buffalo on New Year’s Day has pleaded ‘guilty.’

Nadiyah Whitaker, 32, killed Sloan resident Shanna Mason, 30, on Gold St. She was charged with First-Degree Manslaughter.

When Whitaker is sentenced on December 11, she faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.