CMA Awards hosts reference tragedies in opening

Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood arrives at the 51st annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

(AP) – County Music Association Awards hosts Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood are dedicating Wednesday’s telecast to the victims of recent mass shootings and hurricanes.

The 10-time hosts opened the show at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena with Underwood naming the cities of Las Vegas, Charlottesville, Virginia, New York and Sutherland Springs, Texas. She said the past year has been one marked by tragedies that affected “countless lives, including many in our country music family.”

She said that, like a family, they would “come together, pray together and sing together.”

Paisley dedicated the show to “all those we’ve lost and all those who are still healing,” saying they would never be forgotten.

The hosts then transitioned into an extended bit that took political jabs at figures from both parties.

