Coach McDermott talks about challenge of 6-2 Saints

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott talked to reporters Wednesday as his team gets ready to face the New Orleans Saints Sunday at New Era field.

McDermott says tackle Cordy Glenn won’t practice today and cornerback EJ Gaines and tight end Charles Clay will be limited in practice today.

McDermott preached the importance of fundamentals and how the team needs to keep focused on that.

He also talked about facing future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees. McDermott says Brees anticipates the play well, knows the game and is well coached.

McDermott also has distant ties to Sainrs head coach Sean Payton. Early on in his coaching career in Philadelphia he got to watch Payton work. He then followed his career up until now. McDermott’s defense in Carolina got face Payton and the Saints twice a year.

Coach McDermott also touched on the crowd at New Era field and how it’s a special place to play.

He said it is tough to get pressure on Brees because he gets the ball out so fast. He always has a high quarterback rating and low sack totals.

McDermott discussed screens in the Saints passing game, saying it has been a big part of their plan going back to Reggie Bush.