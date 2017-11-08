Daughter accused of 2005 stabbing death of her mother

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo woman is accused of murdering her own mother.

The crime happened twelve years ago.  Wednesday, The Erie County District Attorney’s office finally made an arrest.

It was an emotional scene outside of the State Supreme Court room.

Ruby Wilson, a family member, said, “It’s one thing to take someones life, but the person that bore you into this world.”

Family members of LaShawn Lewis confront each other after she is accused of stabbing her own mother at her home, 12 years later.

“Everybody has had suspicions,” said Nafeesha Woods.

But as for a motive, they don’t know why Lewis would do something like this.

Woods said, “We were all a loving family, we just had my baby shower that Saturday. Our whole family was together, we don’t understand.”

Lewis is charged with stabbing her mother  50-year-old Lateyfa Lewis  more than 40 times

Something the District Attorney believes was intentional. John Flynn said, “When you stab someone that many times, you have no other intention but to kill someone.”

Flynn calls this a “circumstantial evidence case,” and it took a combined effort from police and his best detectives to make an arrest.

He said, “Whenever you put your best detectives on these type of cases, sometimes they come together, and this one came together albeit 12 years later.”

 

 

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announces that 40-year-old Lashawn Lewis of Buffalo has been arraigned by State Supreme Court Justice Russell P. Buscaglia on an indictment charging her with Murder in the Second Degree for the 2005 stabbing death of her mother.

It is alleged that on August 4, 2005, Lewis fatally stabbed her mother, 50-year-old Lateyfa Lewis, more than 40 times throughout her body inside the victim’s home at 97 Orange Street in Buffalo.

If convicted of the charges, Lewis faces 25 years to life in prison.

 

