Dr. Gosy indicted on new charges related to deaths of several patients

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 166-count indictment against Dr. Eugene Gosy, 56, was returned by a federal grand jury on Wednesday morning.

In April 2016, the Clarence doctor was indicted on 114 counts of illegally prescribing narcotics and released on $250,000 bail. Further legal trouble and turmoil followed Gosy’s arrest as his clinic was temporarily shut down to his more than 10,000 patients for weeks.

After months of court proceedings and legal decisions, Dr. Gosy was allowed to return to his practice in June of last year, but no longer allowed to write prescriptions.

Dr. James Hitt was announced as Gosy’s successor.

On November 8 of this year, Gosy was indicted on more charges related to the deaths of several of his patients.

Gosy was accused of causing the deaths of six of his patients.

Information on the charges he faces:

1) #GOSY charges: 1 count unlawfully conspiring to distribute & dispense controlled substances, causing 6 patient deaths — Jenn Schanz (@JennSchanz4) November 8, 2017

2) 3 counts of unlawfully distributing controlled substances including fentanyl, oxycodone, and tapentadol, resulting in patient death — Jenn Schanz (@JennSchanz4) November 8, 2017

3) 144 counts of unlawfully distributing controlled substances other than for a legitimate medical purpose — Jenn Schanz (@JennSchanz4) November 8, 2017

4) 2 counts of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud — Jenn Schanz (@JennSchanz4) November 8, 2017

5) 16 counts of healthcare fraud — Jenn Schanz (@JennSchanz4) November 8, 2017

"But for the substances unlawfully prescribed by this doctor they would not have died" – US Attny re: Gosy indictment connected 2 pt. deaths pic.twitter.com/cC2iseBIec — Katie Alexander (@KatieNews4) November 8, 2017

Law firm Colucci & Gallaher, P.C. released a statement on the indictment:

“Dr. Gosy has helped tens of thousands of patients suffering from debilitating painful illnesses and injuries. All medical care has risks, especially when a patient does not follow physician instructions. Every patient death is a tragedy. Thankfully, due to the safeguards Dr. Gosy’s office has in place, his rate of patient overdose death is far below the national average.”

The patients who died are largely from western New York. They range in age and time in which they were patients, prosecutors say.

According to federal officials, Gosy is not cooperating with their investigation. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years in prison if convicted.