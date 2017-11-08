Erie County Sheriff Tim Howard declares victory in re-election campaign, but Bernie Tolbert isn’t conceding yet

News 4 Staff Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Erie County Sheriff Tim Howard declared victory over his Democratic challenger Bernie Tolbert Tuesday night.

However, Tolbert is saying “not so fast”.

Ninety-nine percent of all votes are in, but Tolbert says he is waiting until all absentee ballots are counted before he officially concedes the race. Currently, 3,850 votes separate Tolbert from Howard.

The race for Erie County Sheriff was neck-and-neck all night on Tuesday, with the lead switching back and forth, sometimes minute by minute.

Howard gave a victory speech around midnight thanking voters for keeping an open mind and not believing the negative rhetoric surrounding his candidacy.

He later admitted that he didn’t think it would be such a close race.

In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, Tolbert said he called Sheriff Howard Wednesday morning to congratulate him on his “current win” but said “it is prudent and sensible to await the official vote certification by the Erie County Board of Elections”.

Tolbert added at the end of his statement: “We are the community of good neighbors and good friends- let’s show the nation we are one community working together for everyone’s greater good.”

Absentee ballots aren’t counted until Nov. 21. It’s unlikely there will be enough to sway the outcome- Tolbert’s camp would need most of the absentee ballots to come back in his favor to get the extra nearly 4,000 votes needed.

