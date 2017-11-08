Incognito, Bills ready to get back on track Vs. Saints

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Bills offensive guard Richie Incognito admitted it was “tough sledding” against the Jets in their 34-21 loss on Thursday night.

Even though the box score says they only lost by 13, Buffalo was dominated in every facet of the game. Sure, Tyrod Taylor was efficient from the pocket, but he was under pressure all night and sacked seven times. The offense also turned it over three times while the defense failed to get a takeaway.

“It’s nice because we had some time to stew on it,” the guard said of having 10 days to prepare for the Saints. “Now, it’s the time to come out and get that bad taste out of our mouth and take it to the Saints.”

Still, there are those who don’t believe the Bills’ 17-year-postseason drought ends this year, especially after their performance in primetime against the Jets.

“I think this group does a good job of playing with a chip on its shoulder,” Incognito said when asked about the critics. “We’re a scrappy group, we’re resilient.”

It’s fair to say some of that resiliency is a direct reflection of first year head coach Sean McDermott, who mentions “the process” at least once every time he steps up to the mic and addresses the media.

“This 5-3 (team) is brand new. It’s a completely different feel,” the 34-year-old said. “There were a few guys that were here. We’re trying to reshape this and remold this and make this about the 2017 Bills. I think guys have done a good job. Coach McDermott has done a good job with his messaging. It’s been constant and consistent and I think guys respect that.”