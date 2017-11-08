Man charged with brutally murdering 19-year-old after refused marriage proposal

By Published:

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WIVB) — A Pennsylvania man has been accused of brutally killing a 19-year-old woman after she refused his marriage proposal.

According to CBS contributors in Philadelphia, Christopher Tucker, 34, was arrested in Illinois on Wednesday night.

According to authorities, Tucker left the state after killing Tara Serino earlier in the week.

Police say Serino was beaten with a hatchet and strangled, and that her neck was snapped and eyes were popped out.

Authorities say that shortly before he was arrested, he tried to steal a combine from a farm after his car broke down.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s