Man charged with brutally murdering 19-year-old after refused marriage proposal

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WIVB) — A Pennsylvania man has been accused of brutally killing a 19-year-old woman after she refused his marriage proposal.

According to CBS contributors in Philadelphia, Christopher Tucker, 34, was arrested in Illinois on Wednesday night.

According to authorities, Tucker left the state after killing Tara Serino earlier in the week.

Police say Serino was beaten with a hatchet and strangled, and that her neck was snapped and eyes were popped out.

Authorities say that shortly before he was arrested, he tried to steal a combine from a farm after his car broke down.