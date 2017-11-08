Niagara Falls man who led police on high speed chase pleads guilty to heroin charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Niagara Falls man who lead New York State Police on a high-speed chase through the city earlier this year has pleaded guilty to a heroin charge.

Shaquan M. Shingledecker, 25, of Niagara Falls, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin in U.S. District Court.

On Feb. 2, NYSP attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle Shingledecker was driving for a missing front license plate. The defendant did not pull over, but led police on a high speed chase- over 95 mph- through commercial and residential areas of Niagara Falls.

Shingledecker lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the side of a house located at the intersection of Girard Avenue and 75th Street.

At the accident scene, police found 95 envelopes containing heroin, a loaded Ruger handgun with ten rounds of ammunition, and almost $1,500 in cash.

Shingledecker faces up to 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine when he is sentenced Feb. 15.