WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amherst police say a number of vehicles at a Williamsville fitness center were broken into on Tuesday.

Many items, including purses, wallets, credit cards and IDs were stolen.

Although some vehicles were locked, police say their windows had been broken out.

Authorities say the incidents happened between 5 and 6:30 p.m.

Police are reminding drivers to hide their belongings from plain sight, lock their vehicles and take their keys with them.