QB Tyree Jackson Leads UB to Win

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Tyree Jackson and the UB offense stuffed the stat sheets on the way to a 38-28 win over Bowling Green. The Bulls quarterback threw for 406 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Jackson’s favorite target, Anthony Johnson finished with 8 receptions for 160 yards and 2 touchdowns. Johnson is now over 1,000 receiving yards on the season. He is just the 4th UB player to reach that milestone.

The Bulls finished with 582 yards on offense. The rushing attack was led by Theo Anderson’s 22 carries, 133 yards, and a touchdown.

Linebacker Khalil Hodge had 10 tackles in the win. He now has a single season school-record 129 tackles in just 10 games.

UB improves to 4-6 on the season. The Bulls next game is at Ball State(11/16).