QB Tyree Jackson Leads UB to Win

By Published:

 

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Tyree Jackson and the UB offense stuffed the stat sheets on the way to a 38-28 win over Bowling Green. The Bulls quarterback threw for 406 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Jackson’s favorite target, Anthony Johnson finished with 8 receptions for 160 yards and 2 touchdowns. Johnson is now over 1,000 receiving yards on the season. He is just the 4th UB player to reach that milestone.

The Bulls finished with 582 yards on offense. The rushing attack was led by Theo Anderson’s 22 carries, 133 yards, and a touchdown.

Linebacker Khalil Hodge had 10 tackles in the win. He now has a single season school-record 129 tackles in just 10 games.

UB improves to 4-6 on the season. The Bulls next game is at Ball State(11/16).

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s